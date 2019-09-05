Village show in danger of becoming 'another thing of the past' - calls for new blood to carry on tradition

Dave Trotter, 91, the oldest exhibitor at North Sunderland and Seahouses Show.

That is the fear for North Sunderland and Seahouses Gardening Association despite it staging a successful show last Saturday.

"We are looking for people to join our committee," said secretary Liz Moor. "Sadly, our numbers have dwindled over the past few years.

"Without new committee members the show is in danger of becoming yet another thing of the past

"This would be a terrible shame as not only does everyone seem to enjoy exhibiting/attending it helps bring the local communities together."

Any concerns the committee had about the standard of entries at the 37th annual show, particularly given the challenging summer, were quickly dispelled.

"We were truly amazed at the number of entries and the standard," said Liz. "Our regular judges, Tom and Raymond Pringle, informed us they thought this year was the best they had ever judged at Seahouses, with the standard and quality been exceptionally high."

More than 200 pots of soil and carrot and viola seeds were given to children in April but unfortunately, due to the weather, very few made it on the day. However, organisers were pleased to hear the children enjoyed growing them.

"Some of the carrots to exhibit from the children were wonky and they wanted to put them into the disaster class," said Liz. "While we have a disaster classes for the adults we don’t for the children but decided to open a specific class purely for them. They found this hilarious."

Busy Bees Nursery and Seahouses Primary School both now have their own garden areas which are helping the children to understand about growing.

The committee would like to thank all who exhibited and attended, along with judges, sponsors and helpers as well as Mrs Allen for letting them use Seahouses Primary School and Mim Woodeson who presented the trophies.