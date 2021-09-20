Two rescued from car after attempting to cross Holy Island causeway at high tide

Holy Island causeway.

UK Coastguard raised the alarm at 2.04pm on Saturday, September 18 after two people in a car got stranded. High tide was at 2.10pm.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched but Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team managed to reach the vehicle first and bring the two occupants to safety on Holy Island.

Safe crossing times were from 4.10am to 11.55am and 5.15pm to 12.05am (Sunday).

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. File Picture. Credit: RNLI