Two rescued from car after attempting to cross Holy Island causeway at high tide

Two people had to be rescued after attempting to cross Holy Island causeway at high tide.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 20th September 2021, 9:11 am
Holy Island causeway.

UK Coastguard raised the alarm at 2.04pm on Saturday, September 18 after two people in a car got stranded. High tide was at 2.10pm.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat was launched but Holy Island Coastguard Rescue Team managed to reach the vehicle first and bring the two occupants to safety on Holy Island.

Safe crossing times were from 4.10am to 11.55am and 5.15pm to 12.05am (Sunday).

Seahouses inshore lifeboat. File Picture. Credit: RNLI

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.