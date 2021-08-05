The SV Tenacious off Holy Island. Picture: emmarotheraphotography.com

She took the image of the SV Tenacious at 11.05pm on Tuesday before it made its way south along the Northumberland coast to Blyth en route for London.

“It was an absolutely magical sight,” said Emma. “It was like a fairy tale lit up!”

She says she has had lots of messages about the photo since she posted it on social media, including one from the ship itself.

SV Tenacious is currently the only sea-going tall ship in the world that can be sailed by a mixed ability crew, including disabled people, those with mental health conditions or long-term ill-health issues, and the socially isolated.

When completed in 2000, it was the largest wooden ship to be built in the UK for over 100 years.

It is run through the Jubilee Sailing Trust and set off from Leith, Edinburgh, on July 29.