Northern launches £1 flash sale on advance tickets

Northern is offering advance tickets for £1 to customers.

Northern has launched its flash sale, making more than a million advance purchase tickets available for £1 from August 24 while children can travel for just 50p.

Tickets bought in advance must be used on journeys taking place between September 6 and October 22.

Mark Powles, Northern’s Customer and Commercial Director, said: “The past 18 months have been tough for all and, as things begin to return to normal, we wanted to give our customers the chance to explore all the North has to offer for the best possible value.”

The £1 tickets are available when booked in advance through the Northern website or app.

No discount codes are needed, simply search for a journey and, if it’s on one of the Advance Purchase routes, and tickets are available, the reduced rate will be presented.