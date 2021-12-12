New rail service from TransPennine Express helps connect communities in Northumberland

A TransPennine Express train. Picture: Tony Miles

TransPennine Express (TPE) has launched five services per day (Monday to Saturday) between Edinburgh and Newcastle in both directions.

Stops include Berwick, Alnmouth and Morpeth, with one service per day calling at Cramlington.

The introduction of the new services provides new journey opportunities for residents between towns in the regions and into Edinburgh and Newcastle.

Matthew Golton, managing director for TransPennine Express said: “We are thrilled that communities across East Lothian, the Scottish Borders and Northumberland are connected once again, and we are looking forward to welcoming customers onboard.

“Working with Transport Scotland and Rail North Partnership we’re delighted that these additional services will now significantly improve connectivity on this route, providing communities with enhanced access to work, education and leisure opportunities.”

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Our railways are vital in connecting communities and empowering our towns and cities to flourish, which is why we have announced our historic £96bn Integrated Rail Plan to help level up the North and Midlands.

“It’s fantastic that Transport Scotland and the Rail North Partnership have come together with TransPennine Express to launch these new services, which will bring people together, drive growth, and provide an important link between two of the UK’s greatest cities.”

Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “This is very good news for the local communities along the route and a great example of collaborative working.

“Improving access to work, education and leisure opportunities by connecting communities is at the heart of our transport priorities. These additional rail services, particularly at intermediate stations, will also make a real difference in encouraging more people out of their cars and onto trains as we strive towards achieving our Net Zero goals.”

Cllr Martin Gannon, chair of the North East Joint Transport Committee, said: “I’m pleased to welcome this new TransPennine Express service which will help to improve connectivity for local people – particularly for communities in Northumberland. Better access to employment, education and leisure is a key objective of our regional Transport Plan, so I’m delighted to see this additional service begin.”

The new services will be operated by TPE’s five carriage Nova 1 trains.

