These were the top 10 most complained about TV shows this year

Did you complain about any of these shows? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Following an FOI request by Buzz Bingo, these are the top 10 most complained about TV shows in Britain from 1 June 2018 to 31 May 2019.

Season 22 of Celebrity Big Brother managed to rake in almost half of all Ofcom complaints last year. The show is certainly no stranger to controversies, making it a magnet for complaints. Number of complains: 27,250

Panel talk show Loose Women saw complaints roll in after controversy was sparked following a heated argument between Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn. Viewers accused the Loose Women panel of bullying. Number of complaints: 8,150

In 2018, Ofcom saw nearly 3,000 complaints about Sky News interview with anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson. It was Robinson's supporters making the complaints, claiming bias. Number of complaints: 4,397

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Berwick Advertiser, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last years season drew in complaints about the treatment of Islander Dani Dyer and this years season saw complaints about the likes of the behaviour of Islanders Joe Garrat and Maura Higgins. Number of complaints: 4,224

The news programme drew in complaints regarding a comment from presenter Jon Snow when he said he had "never seen so many white people in one place" whilst reporting on a pro-Brexit rally. Number of complaints: 2,958

With Piers Morgan at the helm of the show, Good Morning Britain is used to its fair share of controversy. In 2017, Good Morning Britain topped the list of most complained about TV shows. Number of complaints: 941

Coronation Street amassed the most complaints of the soaps. It saw 236 Ofcom complaints over Rana Habeeb's controversial death and drew in even more with a double murder scene. Number of complaints: 735

Complaints for the show stemmed from a few different areas - the frightening act from The Haunting, Amanda Holden swearing after getting a fright and viewers branding Holden's dress as inappropriate. Number of complaints: 658

The second soap on the list, Emmerdale faced its Ofcom complaints after the show depicted a female teacher grooming and eventually having sex with schoolboy Jacob. Number of complaints: 474