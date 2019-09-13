These are the 10 most popular Disney-inspired names

These are the most popular Disney inspired names

These are the top 10 most popular Disney-inspired names, as revealed by holiday company, Florida4Less.

Topping the list is Jasmine, named after the lead female character in the 1992 film Aladdin

Coming in second is Rex, after the beloved green dinosaur in Toy Story (1995), which is up 767 per cent in popularity from 2007 - 2017

Third up for the girls is Belle, the woman who tames the beast in, you guessed it, Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Next, Jessie, the cowgirl who was first introduced to us in Toy Story 2 (2000)

Drawing inspiration from the oldest film on the list is Minnie from Steamboat Willie, 1928

Next up is Tiana, drawing inspiration from the Disney film Princess and the Frog (2010)

Next is the most recent film on this list, Elsa from Frozen (2013)

Another Toy Story (1995) name, making it the most named after film on this list, is Woody

Just making it into the top ten is Ariel from the 1989 film The Little Mermaid