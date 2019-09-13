These are the 10 most popular Disney-inspired names

These are the most popular Disney inspired names
These are the top 10 most popular Disney-inspired names, as revealed by holiday company, Florida4Less.
Topping the list is Jasmine, named after the lead female character in the 1992 film Aladdin Coming in second is Rex, after the beloved green dinosaur in Toy Story (1995), which is up 767 per cent in popularity from 2007 - 2017 Third up for the girls is Belle, the woman who tames the beast in, you guessed it, Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Next, Jessie, the cowgirl who was first introduced to us in Toy Story 2 (2000) Drawing inspiration from the oldest film on the list is Minnie from Steamboat Willie, 1928 Next up is Tiana, drawing inspiration from the Disney film Princess and the Frog (2010) Next is the most recent film on this list, Elsa from Frozen (2013) Another Toy Story (1995) name, making it the most named after film on this list, is Woody Just making it into the top ten is Ariel from the 1989 film The Little Mermaid Last on the list is Nala, named after the female lion and love interest in The Lion King (1994)