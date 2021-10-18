A Coastguard rescue helicopter.

The diver was reported missing just north of Longstone Island, on the Farnes, yesterday (Sunday) at 11.30am.

A Coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick was joined by Seahouses all-weather and inshore lifeboats in the initial search.

They were later joined by lifeboats from Amble, Craster and Berwick as the search continued into the night, along with another Coastguard helicopter from Hull.

Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

Local charter boats and dive boats had also joined to assist the search.

The rescue helicopters continued searching through the night, refuelling three times at Eshott Airfield.

Local coastguard officers and the police have also been in attendance at Seahouses harbour.

Seahouses-all-weather lifeboar was paged again just after 6am today (Monday) to resume searching the area where the diver was reported missing.

So far, nothing has been found.

The search has been coordinated by the Maritime Coastguard Rescue Coordination Centre at Bridlington.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesperson said: “At approx 11.30am yesterday (17th October), Humber Coastguard received a report of a missing diver from a dive vessel off Longstone Lighthouse on the Farne Islands.

“Seahouses and Howick Coastguard Rescue Teams, two RNLI lifeboats from Seahouses, Berwick, Craster and Amble lifeboats, and coastguard helicopters from Humberside and Prestwick have all since assisted in extensive shoreline and maritime searches to locate the missing diver, with nothing found.

“Seahouses all-weather lifeboat is currently on scene carrying out searches, with Northumbria Police Marine Unit also attending and due to dive in the area.”

Amble Lifeboat coxswain Paul Stewart said that with the strong and varied tides around the Farnes the diver could be some distance from the actual dive site.

Seahouses Lifeboat press officer Ian Clayton added: “We would like to thank our flanking stations for their tremendous support and assistance put into this search, and the hours their volunteer crews and ours, have spent at sea. Our thoughts are very much with the family and colleagues of the missing diver at this difficult time.”