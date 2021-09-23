Sailing schooner rescued after taking in water off the Northumberland coast

A sailing schooner was helped by a lifeboat crew after it started taking in water off the Northumberland coast.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 9:34 am
The sailing vessel back at Seahouses harbour alongside the all-weather lifeboat.

The 40ft vessel, with two crew, lost its rudder just south of Holy Island on Wednesday afternoon.

UK Coastguard received a Mayday distress call at 5.30pm and requested the immediate launch of Seahouses all-weather lifeboat.

As the lifeboat approached the area, the casualty fired a distress flare to assist the lifeboat to locate them, by which time the lifeboat crew had already established visual contact.

On arrival, the Lifeboat Coxswain assessed the casualty’s situation and it was decided with the consent of the schooner’s skipper, to take the vessel in tow to Seahouses after putting a crewman and a salvage pump aboard.

The water ingress was controlled, and the casualty finally arrived at Seahouses at 8.30pm, where the coastguard rescue team were ready to assist with berthing the vessel.

A fresh breeze made the operation less easy, requiring some careful boat handling skill by the coxswain.

Read More

Read More
Two rescued from car after attempting to cross Holy Island causeway at high tide

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.