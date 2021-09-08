RNLI raises concern after two more walkers cut off by rising tide at Northumberland beauty spot

Budle Bay.

UK Coastguard requested the launch of Seahouses inshore lifeboat at 2.14pm today (Wednesday) to go to the assistance of two people on sandbanks at Budle Bay, near Bamburgh.

The Coastguard were concerned for their welfare as they were described as panicking.The inshore lifeboat picked them up and transported them to shore where they were handed into the care of the local Coastguard rescue team. They did not require any medical assistance.

Seahouses Lifeboat operations manager Ian Clayton said: “The RNLI are becoming concerned at the number of calls for people cut off by the tide at Budle Bay.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat.

"Like many shallow sandy bays with sand banks, the tide can come in very quickly and encircle the unwary.

"We urge visitors not to attempt to cross the sand flats on an incoming tide, and very high tides are expected later this month.”