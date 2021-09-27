Report of body boarder in trouble sparks extensive search on Northumberland coast

An extensive search of the Northumberland coast was carried out after reports were received of a body boarder in difficulty.

By Ian Smith
Monday, 27th September 2021, 10:57 am
A Coastguard rescue helicopter. Picture: Seahouses RNLI

UK Coastguard received a call at 4.30pm on Saturday of a body boarder in difficulty in Beadnell Bay, possibly being carried out by the tide.

Seahouses inshore lifeboat, Amble all-weather lifeboat, Coastguard teams from Amble, Howick and Seahouses, and the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Prestwick joined the search.

After over three hours nothing was found, and there were no reports of anyone missing, so resources were stood down.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.