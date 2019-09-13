Whirlpool is still recalling dangerous tumble dryers - this is how to check if you’re affected

Whirlpool has issued an urgent appeal for the owners of faulty tumble dryers that have not yet been replaced or modified to come forward (Photo: Shutterstock)

Whirlpool has issued an urgent appeal for the owners of faulty tumble dryers that have not yet been replaced or modified to come forward, if they have not done so already.

This recall appeal comes after the discovery that some of the manufacturer’s tumble dryers have a fault in which the machines allows fluff from clothes to reach heating elements.

Recall of tumble dryers

Although Whirlpool launched a full recall involving 500,000 dryers in July, only 65,000 owners have come forward so far.

The company has said that owners of the faulty machines should get in touch “as a matter of urgency”, as hundreds of thousands of tumble dryers which pose a fire risk are still in homes.

Which tumble dryers are included in this recall?

The recall relates to certain models of Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline dryers (all produced by Whirlpool), which were built between 2004 and 2015.

A tweet from Whirlpool UK in July of this year said, “We are recalling some of the tumble dryers sold under our Hotpoint, Indesit, Creda, Swan and Proline brands between 2004-2015 over a potential safety concern.

“If you think your dryer might be affected, you can check by calling 0800 151 0905 or visitingwhirlpool.co.uk/dryerrecall”

A safety campaign was launched in 2015, after the discovery of the fire-risk fault, and ahead of the recall around 1.7 million had already been modified.

However, Whirlpool revealed that it had logged 54 fires related to its tumble dryers in recent years, with three of these being linked to models that had already been updated.

‘Please contact us immediately’

Whirlpool vice president, Jeff Noel, said, "We're hugely grateful to everyone who has come forward so far, but, if there are people still out there with affected dryers, please contact us immediately.

"Nothing matters more to us than people's safety, so it's absolutely vital that we can identify where these affected dryers are and resolve the issue.

"We can assure consumers that we are doing everything we can, and that we can quickly provide a remedy as soon as they get in touch."

What should I do if I think my tumble dryer may be affected?

Customers should call 0800 151 0905 or visit whirlpool.co.uk/dryerrecall to check if their dryer is affected.

The Whirlpool dryer recall page said, “If your tumble dryer is affected, you’ll get the choice either to have it replaced free of charge, to opt for an upgrade from £59, to have it fixed by an engineer or to choose a refund, which will be dependent on the age of your tumble dryer.

“In the meantime, please unplug and do not use the tumble dryer until it has been replaced or modified.”