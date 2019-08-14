These are the holiday destinations you should get vaccinations for - including European countries

Going on holiday can be an exciting time, with many activities to plan and items to remember to pack (Photo: Shutterstock)

But, for some destinations, you’ll also need to remember to get vaccinations ahead of your trip.

Dubai

Dubai is increasing in popularity, especially for those searching for some winter sun.

Fit for Travel, which is a resource provided by NHS Scotland and gives travel health information for people travelling abroad from the UK, notes that the Tetanus jab is usually advised, with other vaccines to consider including Diphtheria and Hepatitis A.

Selectively advised vaccines - only for those individuals at highest risk - include Hepatitis B and Rabies.

The NHS notes that, “The vaccination against hepatitis A is usually given as a single initial injection, with a second dose 6 to 12 months later. Two doses should protect you for at least 20 years.”

Cuba

Vaccines to consider for Cuba include Rabies and Tetanus. Selectively advised vaccines - only for those individuals at highest risk - include Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

Yellow fever vaccination certificate required for travellers aged nine months or over arriving from countries with risk of yellow fever transmission and for travellers having transited for more than 12 hours through the airport of a country with risk of yellow fever transmission.

Mexico

Mexico is also a popular holiday spot, with many families opting to travel to Cancun and Tulum as part of package holiday destinations.

Fit for Travel explains that the Hepatitis A is usually advised, with other vaccines to consider including Diphtheria, Rabies, Tetanus and Typhoid.

Greece

Although no courses or boosters are usually advised when travelling to this country, vaccines to consider include Tetanus and Tick-borne Encephalitis.

Selectively advised vaccines - only for those individuals at highest risk - include Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.

The NHS notes that “vaccination against tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is usually recommended for anyone who plans to live or work in a high-risk area, or hike and camp in these areas during late spring or summer.”

The ticks that cause TBE are mainly found in forested areas of central, eastern and northern Europe, although at-risk areas also include eastern Russia and some countries in east Asia, including some regions of China and Japan.

Turkey

Vaccines to consider when heading to Turkey include Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rabies and Tetanus, according to Fit for Travel.

The NHS notes that “vaccination against hepatitis B is recommended if you're travelling in parts of the world where hepatitis B is common, especially if you'll be doing activities that increase your risk of developing the infection.”

Hepatitis B is found worldwide, but it's more common in parts of:

AfricaAsiathe Middle East

southern and eastern Europe

USA

Although no courses or boosters are usually advised when travelling to this country, vaccines to consider include Tetanus.

Selectively advised vaccines - only for those individuals at highest risk - include Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B and Rabies.

Maldives

Fit for Travel notes that the Tetanus jab is usually advised, with other vaccines to consider including Hepatitis B and Typhoid.

Selectively advised vaccines - only for those individuals at highest risk - include Hepatitis A.

Yellow fever vaccination certificate required for travellers aged nine months or over arriving from countries with risk of yellow fever transmission and for travellers having transited for more than 12 hours through an airport of a country with risk of yellow fever transmission.

Italy

Although no courses or boosters are usually advised when travelling to this country, vaccines to consider include Tetanus and Tick-borne Encephalitis.

Selectively advised vaccines - only for those individuals at highest risk - include Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B.