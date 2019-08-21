There are 11 days left of the Wetherspoons gin festival - here’s what’s on offer

If you’re a lover of both gin and ‘Spoons then there’s still time left to get yourself down to your local (Photo: Shutterstock)

Wetherspoons Annual Gin Festival is now well underway, but if you’re a lover of both gin and ‘Spoons then there’s still time left to get yourself down to your local.

This year’s gin festival is offering 29 different fruity, flavoured and coloured gins - 13 of which have never been served by the pub chain before.

Which gins are featured in this year’s Wetherspoons gin festival?

Aviation American GinBeefeater London Blood OrangeBoë Peach & Hibiscus Gin LiqueurBombay SapphireBombay Sapphire English EstateCeder’s CrispCaorunn (Scotland only)Didsbury Gin Raspberry & ElderflowerEden Mill Love Gin Liqueur Mango & PineappleEdinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine GinEdinburgh Gin Raspberry LiqueurEdinburgh Gin Rhubarb & Ginger LiqueurGinTingGordon’sGordon's Pink GinHendrick’s GinHendrick’s Midsummer SolsticeJawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin LiqueurKopparberg Premium Gin Strawberry & LimePortobello RoadSipsmith Gin Strawberries & CreamTanquerayTanqueray Flor de SevillaTanqueray No. TenThe Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin LiqueurTower Bridge GinZymurgorium FlaGingo Pink GinZymurgorium Realm of the Unicorn Gin Liqueur

Zymurgorium Sweet Violet Liqueur

Which gins are new this year?

Aviation American Gin, Boë Peach & Hibiscus Gin Liqueur, Bombay Sapphire English Estate, Ceder’s Crisp, Eden Mill Love Gin Liqueur Mango & Pineapple, Edinburgh Gin Lemon & Jasmine Gin, Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice, Jawbox Pineapple & Ginger Gin Liqueur, Kopparberg Premium Gin Strawberry & Lime, Sipsmith Gin Strawberries & Cream, The Lakes Rhubarb & Rosehip Gin Liqueur, Tower Bridge Gin and Zymurgorium FlaGingo Pink Gin are all new this year.

When does this year’s festival finish?

This year’s Wetherspoons gin festival runs for 17 days in total, from 16 August to 1 September 2019.

For more information visit jdwetherspoon.com/pubs/events/gin-festival