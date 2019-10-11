This is the latest travel advice for visiting Turkey following the announcement of military action in Syria

Travel advice for Turkey has been updated by the government following the country’s announcement that it would be sending its military into north-eastern Syria.

The Foreign Office now advises against all kinds of travel within a 10km border of Syria, with the exception of the city of Kilis.

All but essential travel is advised against in all other areas of Sirnak, Kilis (including Kilis city) and Hatay provinces. Non-essential travel is also advised against in the provinces of Diyarbakir, Tunceli and Hakkari.

Turkey’s announcement of imminent military action is likely to cause unrest in the border regions.

What else should you be careful of?

The Foreign Office says, “If you’re in provinces bordering Syria, you should remain vigilant and keep up to date with developments via local media and this travel advice.”

Vigilance is also recommended in the area west of Istanbul, after an earthquake struck in the Marmara Sea on 26 September.

No casualties were reported, but it is still recommended that tourists be mindful of developments and monitor local advice.

The FO advice is that “many parts of Turkey are subject to earthquakes. You should familiarise yourself with safety procedures in the event of an earthquake and follow the advice of the local authorities.”

Terror threat

As far as terrorist threat goes, the Foreign Office has the following advice:

“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey. Terrorist groups, including Kurdish groups, Daesh (formerly referred to as ISIL) and far left organisations, continue to plan and carry out attacks.

“Further attacks could be indiscriminate. Most attacks have taken place in the south and east of the country, and in Ankara and Istanbul. While there is a potential that citizens from western countries may be targets or caught up in attacks, particularly in the major cities, attacks are most likely to target the Turkish state, civilians and demonstrations.