Danny Dyer is hosting a new game show - here’s how to apply

The Wall will see Danny Dyer step up as the host (Photo: BBC)

BBC One has a brand new prime time game show coming to our TV screens, hosted by Danny Dyer and called The Wall.

The Wall is described as “the ultimate combination of strategy and knowledge” and comes from the makers behind shows like Pointless and The £100k Drop.

What’s the show?

The programme will be hosted by actor and presenter Danny Dyer, and questions will be voiced by TV legend Angela Rippon.

The actual details of the show are still a bit of the mystery, but the BBC says that The Wall is “wildly unpredictable with heart stopping jeopardy” and that it can “change people’s lives in an instant.”

The casting call says, “In this game, pairs need the right answers, the right bounces, and cast-iron trust in one another to win a life-changing cash prize.”

How to apply

To apply, you’ll need to fill out this online form on the BBC website.

The closing date is Sunday 21 July.

You’ll need to sign up for an account and fill out some details including your name, address and a contact number.

The next step of the application form will ask questions like:

“Describe yourself in a short paragraph. Tell us what characteristics you have – is there anything you like or dislike about yourself?”“Tell us an interesting fact about yourself (hobbies, party trick, hidden talent etc)”Your strongest and weakest areas of general knowledge“Do you have a specialty subject? If so, what is it and why? (e.g. I know a lot about America, I know all the names of the states because I have travelled across the US three times)”“What is a “life-changing” amount of money to you and what would you do with it?”

The application form also asks for your prior occupations and educational qualifications.

You’ll need to fill out details for your team mate, too, including their name, age, relationship to you and how you two get along.

“Feel free to give both positive (kind, funny, generous) and negative aspects (annoying habits, mannerisms, quirks etc),” the application says.

The last stage of the application process requires a photo and/or a short video clip of yourself, ideally with your team mate.

Any restrictions?

There are a few rules and regulations in place for prospective applicants, including:

Applicants must be 18 and overA legal resident of the UKFree for filming from 1 to 6 September 2019