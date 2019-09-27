Daily Acuvue contact lenses urgently recalled

Do you wear contact lenses? (Photo: Shutterstock)

If you use daily contact lenses, you might want to double check the brand and type of lenses as one type of Johnson & Johnson Acuvue daily disposable lenses are being recalled.

This is everything you need to know about the urgent recall notice.

Recall details

Users of certain Johnson & Johnson Acuvue daily disposable contact lenses are being urged to check their lenses by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

The affected lenses “may have particles on the contact lens or in the contact lens blister solution” according to the recall notice. If these rogue particles aren’t caught before the lens is inserted into the eye, it could cause eye redness or, more seriously, corneal abrasion which is damage to the surface of the eye.

The recall only affects a small batch of lenses.

Do you use these contact lenses? (Photo: Johnson & Johnson)

How to check if your lenses are affected

You can find out if your lenses have been recalled by checking the lot number, which is displayed in the barcode area on the back or side of each individual carton.

The lot number can also be found on the foil of each individual blister package of the contact lens.

These are three batches that have been affected by the recall:

1-Day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism and the product strength is BC 8.5, -6.00D/-0.75 X 180

Master lot number 395749:

30-Pack lot numbers:

395749010139574901023957490103395749010439574901053957490106395749010739574901083957490109395749011039574901113957490112

1-Day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism, product strength BC 8.5, -6.00D/-1.75 X 180

Master lot number 395750:

395750010139575001023957500103395750010439575001053957500106395750010739575001083957500109395750011039575001113957500112

1-Day Acuvue Moist for Astigmatism, product strength BC 8.5, -3.5D/-0.75 X 180

Master lot number 395751:

39575101013957510102395751010339575101043957510105

What to do if you have affected lenses

If you have one of the affected batches of lenses, you can call Johnson & Johnson at 0800 022 4222, where they will be able to help you with any questions and help you return any affected lenses.

If you’ve already disposed of the packaging and cannot find the lot number on the blister pack, you can call that number as well to arrange a replacement.

You can also talk to your optician or optometrist if you’re concerned about your contact lenses.

If your lot number is not mentioned in the list, then you do not need to take any action.

What does Johnson & Johnson say about it

In the recall notice from Johnson & Johnson, they say that their “top priority is patient safety” and that they have initiated the voluntary recall because they “do not meet quality standards”.

Regarding the reason for the recall, Johnson & Johnson commented, “We have identified the cause, taken corrective action, and are planning to implement even stronger manufacturing and quality controls based on learnings from this event.”

They go on to say that “importantly, no serious adverse events have been reported due to these issues”.