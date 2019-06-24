web
A Berwick councillor has joined the race to become the next Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.
Nominations have now closed for the by-election on Thursday, July 18, and the ballot paper will feature Berwick East member Georgina Hill as an independent.
Alnwick councillor Robbie Moore is the Conservative candidate, running against Labour’s Kim McGuinness, a Newcastle councillor, and Lib Dem Jonathan Wallace, of Gateshead Council.
The vote was sparked by Dame Vera Baird QC standing down from the role to become the new national Victims’ Commissioner.
Coun Hill has previously had run-ins with both Dame Vera and Chief Constable Winton Keenan over her accusations of politicisation of the police force.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“There is absolutely no place for party politics in policing,” she said. “Not only do police and crime commissioners need to be completely impartial and act independently, without any political interference, but the public needs to be confident that this is the case.”
Coun Hill was previously a member of the Conservative Party and worked for Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan, but resigned after a row at a Rothbury Parish Council meeting and later left the party to run as an independent.
Kim McGuinness said a Labour PCC is needed to stand up to Tory police cuts, Robbie Moore is campaigning for a better, safer community that works for all, while Jonathan Wallace has called for the PCC role to be scrapped.