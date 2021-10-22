MP raises concerns with LNER over proposed cuts at Berwick railway station office

Berwick Railway Station.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan held an online meeting with LNER staff on Thursday to raise constituents’ concerns.

The current hours at the station are 5.45am to 6.30pm Monday to Friday, 6.45am to 3.15pm on Saturdays and 9.45am to 4.20pm on Sundays.

It is proposed to change them to 7am to noon Monday to Friday and 8am to 1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

LNER has been consulting on the proposed changes in recent weeks.

Ms Trevelyan said: “Understandably LNER’s proposals were met with concern by local residents, many of whom have been in touch with me about this. I was keen to take their concerns to LNER and hear more about their proposals.

“I was grateful to the LNER team for taking the time to meet me and for hearing me out. They took time to listen to the concerns of Berwick passengers, and I explained why it is so important to have access to ticket staff, especially for more elderly or vulnerable passengers. They promised me they would take my concerns into consideration, and keep me informed of how the consultation progresses.”

In her weekly newsletter she added: “I was clear to LNER that I remain concerned about their proposals, and I hope they will listen to the concerns raised with them by passengers, and think of ways in which we can ensure those who wish to buy a ticket from a person at a station are able to do so.”

LNER states on its website that the proposed changes at Berwick and other stations ‘reflect the reduced level of customer demand during these times’.

They have also explained that a review of customer buying behaviour was undertaken, using transaction data from before the Covid-19 pandemic, to ensure operating hours are efficient and in line with customer demand and customers are able to purchase tickets in a number of ways.

The Travel Centre has been refurbished in recent months as part of the improvements made at the station by LNER and Network Rail.