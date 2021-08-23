Have your say on changes to Main Street, Spittal

Cllr Georgina Hill wants to know what people think about road resurfacing work going on in Main Street, Spittal.

Earlier this year the hardstanding pathways were resurfaced and funding has now been secured so the same can happen to the road, as part of this year’s Local Transport Plan.

In addition, county councillor Georgina Hill (Independent, Berwick East) is using part of her small schemes budget to extend the resurfacing to include Cow Road, before the railway crossing.

Northumberland County Council has committed to a rollout of 20mph speed limits outside every school in the county.

Cllr Hill has asked that this work is carried out at the same time as the resurfacing work in November, and that other road safety measures are considered at the same time.

She has also urged residents to contact her with their views as draft designs are drawn up.

She said: “The feedback after last year’s resurfacing was excellent, and I am delighted that there is going to be further resurfacing and other improvements carried out in this area.

“I want to hear residents’ thoughts on a potential 20mph zone covering an extended area, on other traffic calming measures and on one-way systems. South Greenwich Road is already earmarked for this.”

Cllr Hill can be contacted via email at [email protected]

She will also be in Main Street, Spittal, on Saturday (August 28) between 2pm and 4pm to meet local people who wish to discuss the plans.