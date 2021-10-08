War memorial safety concerns raised and more from Wooler Parish Council

Wooler war memorial.

The measure was agreed by Wooler Parish Council after members were told the site’s condition had deteriorated further over the past year.

The repairs are expected to cost around £16,000 and the parish council is currently investigating how it might be funded.

“The plinth itself is fine but the cracks have become wider,” said chairman Caroline Cumming.

The approach to Wooler war memorial.

Safety notices will be put up in advance of Remembrance Day warning people of potential trip hazards.

A structural engineer who has previously surveyed the site will be asked to return and make a fresh assessment.

Meanwhile, concerns were made about road safety in the A697/Chatton Road bridge area.

The parish council has called for bridge signage improvements due to increased traffic using the road because of a new housing development.

“They’re backing up on the A697 now to get over that bridge which is nonsensical and that’s before all the houses are built,” said Cllr Cumming.

Cllr Mark Mather also discussed the potential need for more parking when the Ad Gefrin whisky distillery and visitor centre opens next year.

He raised the possibility of parking provision being included at the School Farm Field site but others weren’t convinced.

"No-one would park there to walk up the High Street,” said Cllr Joyce Robertson, who suggested parking could be created at the former first school site.

Volunteers are wanted to help with bulb planting by the riverside on October 16 at 10am.