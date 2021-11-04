Ascent Homes wants to build on a greenfield site north east of its Kingsmead development.

The housing developer is currently building 72 homes in the first phase of the scheme, off Weetwood Road.

A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘It is proposed to construct 12 new dwellings, a mix of detached bungalow and two storey semi-detached and detached homes with two or three bedrooms.

Planning application.

‘This development will provide affordable family properties with associated landscaping, accesses, road networks, car parking provisions and sustainable urban drainage systems.

‘The proposed site presents opportunity for an extension to the new development adjacent, sharing an access and complimentary styling and finishes.

‘The proposal is well conceived in relation to the earlier phase and will contain high quality, sustainable new homes that cater for the modern lifestyle and family well-being.’

A final decision will be taken by Northumberland County Council.

