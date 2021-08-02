The application seeks permission to use the existing service road as a means of relieving traffic congestion at Tweedbank Retail Park in Tweedmouth.

There is currently only one entry/exit to the car park via Northumberland Road.

The plans show a proposed entry/exit close to the Poundland store.

Plans have been submitted for a new entry/exit point to the Tweedbank Retail Park.

Agents Workman, in the application, state: ‘The works involve the creation of a secondary entry/exit point to the existing car park of the retail park to resolve ongoing traffic congestion.

‘The newly created entry/exit is to be located off the existing service road which sits within the site boundary and will entail the removal of the existing soft landscaping and

construction of 50m2 of new road surfacing.

‘The proposed development does not involve any change of use to what is an existing road and car park nor will it increase traffic.’

It would result in the loss of four parking spaces.