Plans for discount dog fouling scheme in Hartlepool to encourage pet owners to cough up if they get caught breaching rules
A discounted early payment scheme could be brought in offering those guilty of dog control orders a £25 reduction in their fine.
Hartlepool Borough Council Neighbourhood Services Committee is to consider reducing fines from £100 to £75, if they are paid promptly, for offences committed under public space protection orders.
New orders were formally brought in in May this year, adding to several existing orders already in place, which gave designated officers powers to issue a fixed penalty notice for those breaking regulations.
The protection orders also include a ‘dogs on lead order’ for North Cemetery, lead length being restricted to a maximum of 1.5 metres in all town cemeteries, and a dog exclusion order for the former paddling pool on the Front at Seaton, stretching to the perimeter of the water park.
Other examples of orders include a maximum number of dogs order- that one person may take up to four dogs at one time.
The fine for breaching a public space protection order is £100 but council officers are now recommending an early discount rate of £75 is brought in if paid within the first 14 days of the notice being served.
After that period the fine would remain at £100.
A report from Tony Hanson, council assistant director for environment and neighbourhood services, states it would encourage payment and reduce the number of challenges.
Mr Handsin said an early payment option would still act as a deterrent, and hopefully would encourage payment, and reduce the number of challenges and debt recovery referrals.
Fixed penalty notices for breaching such orders are issued by council civil enforcement officers from the community safety team, and can be challenged under certain grounds within six weeks of the order being made
Council bosses previously installed over 40 dog waste bag dispensers at 29 public space areas to encourage residents to clean up after their pets.
A decision whether to being in the early payment discount rate will be made at the council neighbourhood services committee at the Civic Centre at 1pm on July 19.