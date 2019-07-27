Parking congestion concerns in Beadnell during busy summer season
Concerns have been raised about parking congestion in Beadnell during the busy summer period.
The issue was raised at Beadnell Parish Council’s July meeting.
Local resident Deborah Baker said: “I was down by the car park and the road was virtually gridlocked. There were cars parked beyond the car park and on the road down to it. The car park was absolutely rammed. We have to do something about that level of traffic and we should charge them all the way up the road as well.”
Coun Guy Renner-Thompson, local county councillor, said the Duke of Northumberland’s development could provide car parking space.
It was also pointed out that three businesses trading from the car park are taking up potential parking spaces.
A request is also to be made for the police camera van to visit Beadnell after concerns were raised about traffic speeding in the 40mph limit on the B1340.