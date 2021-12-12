Northumberland residents encouraged to have their say on budget plans

County Hall in Morpeth

Each year the council must set a balanced budget, which sets out funding for its services as well as its plans for investing. The budget must also take account of new cost-pressures as well as making sure all its services are as efficient as possible.

Until Friday, January 21, 2022 people can give their views on a wide range of issues online: https://nland.uk/22-23-budget

Alongside thoughts on the council’s spending plans, it also wants to hear the public's views on the impacts of Covid and what they feel are the most important things the council can do to help recovery.

As part of the consultation the council is also planning an online event in the New Year where residents can ask the leader of the council questions around its services and the budget.

The council’s budget is due to go before full council in February.

