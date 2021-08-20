Northumberland pub in seaside village calls time on non-customers using car park

Plans have been lodged for the installation of cameras at the Craster Arms car park in Beadnell.

The application has been submitted by Lancashire-based ParkingEye on behalf of publican Michael Dawson.

It is proposing to use automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR), associated signage and patron terminals to monitor the entrance and exit of vehicles within the car park.

The Craster Arms in Beadnell.

“The site is currently used as a car park with 20 parking bays,” reports Gemma Lang of ParkingEye. “The proposal seeks to provide management of the existing car park to reduce car park abuse and ensure that spaces are available for genuine site users.

"The proposed development involves the installation of an ANPR car park management system along with associated signage to prevent misuse of the car park.

"ANPR cameras are to be installed on new columns which will monitor the entrance and exit points of the car park and the associated signage is to be mounted on new poles and on the wall detailing the terms and conditions of using the car park.”

She explains that there is limited parking in the centre of the village, with the main beach car park several hundred yards away.

As a result, there are issues with locals and tourists parking in the pub car park, including churchgoers and campervanners.

An application seeking listed building consent has also been submitted because it is a Grade II listed building.

Ms Lang continues: “It is proposed to sensitively install the associated equipment on the site in a way that would limit the impact on the character and appearance of the building.

"Signage is to be installed on the perimeter of the site on existing fencing where possible to reduce the need to install new infrastructure which may impact on the character of the area.

“The proposals adopt a sensitive approach to the listed building and are based on an appreciation of the significance of this designated heritage asset.

"The development aims to increase the amount of visitors to the asset by discouraging people from parking in the car park who are not visiting the building itself.

“The required infrastructure is minor and will not alter the special interest or significance of the building.”