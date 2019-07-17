Northumberland holiday home owners pay £25 fees after request from Bamburgh councillors
A coastal community has raised over £1,000 after requesting money from holiday home owners.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 06:00
Bamburgh Parish Council sent out a letter to every holiday home asking for a £25 donation towards its council tax precept and has raised £1,050.
Now, neighbouring parish councils are keen to explore the same potential avenue of revenue.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
“North Sunderland Parish Council and Embleton Parish Council have been in touch to ask how we went about it and want to take it on board. It seems to have turned out to be a good idea.”
Beadnell Parish Council is also interested.
At a meeting of Bamburgh Parish Council, it was revealed that a few people had set up standing orders to pay every year and others had given donations of up to £100.