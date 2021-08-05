The application is for five holiday pods on grazing land north east of St Coomb’s Farmhouse.

The plans have been submitted to Northumberland County Council on behalf of the Lady Rose Crossman 2015 Discretionary Trust.

A planning report by Savills reveals: ‘The pods have also been designed to reflect the local context and minimise visual impact.

The view towards St Coomb's Farm, Holy Island.

‘They are low curved buildings which have been designed to take the form of an abstracted boat hull to reflect the character of overturned boat style buildings elsewhere on the island.

‘In addition, the marram grass and timber roof which slopes back into the wind reflects the form and appearance of a sand dune.’

It is proposed that the front of the pods would be glazed to provide natural light and views to visitors. A skylight has also been included for additional light with two solar panels on the front of the roof.

It is proposed that each pod will have an internal log burning stove with a black flue chimney in the centre of the roof.

Upturned boats by Lindisfarne Castle.

An area of external decking, and log and gas storage is also included within the footprint of each pod.

An archaeological assessment on the applicant’s behalf states that the proposed development area does not contain any features of known archaeological or other cultural heritage significance.

The scheme also includes provision for five parking spaces, the creation of vehicular access via Sandham Lane and the installation of a sewage treatment plant.