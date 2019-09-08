New hair and beauty salon planned for flats in Sunderland
A bid to transform flats into a new hair and beauty salon have been lodged with Sunderland City Council.
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 08:00
In August, plans were submitted to convert 45 Eden Terrace in Shiney Row into a new facility.
According to planning documents, the building has been vacant for several months.
New plans include a revamped shop front, hairdressing services and basic treatments.
The plans are expected to create two full-time jobs.
Proposed opening hours also include 9am-6pm, Monday to Saturday.
Public comments can be made until Tuesday, September 24 by writing to the council.
A final decision is expected by the end of October.
For more information, visit: www.sunderland.gov.uk/online-applications