Councillors are being recommended to approve an 18-room extension of the Bamburgh Castle Inn in Seahouses.

The Inn Collection Group has purchased a neighbouring self-catering property and other nearby buildings to house the new accommodation.

The pub group say the plans will create 20 new jobs and open up year-round economic opportunities, building on the increased demand for staycations.

However, concerns about the absence of any additional parking provision have been raised by local residents, North Sunderland Parish Council and the Northumberland Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.

The parish council believes the additional parking demand ‘will have a huge impact on the already stretched on street parking and cause great disturbance to the residents of the Crumstone area’.

And the Northumberland Coast AONB team note: ‘The increase of 18 bedrooms and pub / restaurant floor space with no additional dedicated parking is of concern as this is very likely to have knock-on effects on the parking problems experienced in Seahouses.

‘Whilst there is a large public car park near the hotel, in the holiday season this car park is regularly full, and parking inevitably spills over into the village.’

Members of the North Northumberland Local Area Council will meet on Thursday to discuss the application.

Senior planning officer James Bellis, in his report, states: ‘The proposed extension would provide a positive contribution to the economy of Seahouses and provide local job opportunities.

‘On this basis, having regard to local and national policy, the principle of the proposal as an extension to an existing hotel/inn in Seahouses is considered to be acceptable.

‘The site currently has 22 car parking spaces and there is nearby town centre car parking available when the car park reaches its capacity, this is considered acceptable for a town centre located development.

‘The traffic expected to be generated from the proposed development is not considered to have a harmful impact on the highway network.’

The planning department also note that amendments to the design materials mean it will not have a visually detrimental effect on the Northumberland Coast AONB.

The proposal, if approved, would bring the total number of rooms on site to 49 rooms.