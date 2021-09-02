Development of land east of Lambton Avenue and Kyloe View already has outline planning permission.

Now the applicants, executors of Conor Colgan estate, have lodged a reserved matters application outlining proposals for the access, appearance, landscaping, layout and scale.

The proposal is for a mix of three, four and five bedroom two-storey properties. Four of them (15%) will be affordable.

Proposed development site in Lowick.

Planning consultants Pegasus, in their report to the council, state: ‘20 dwellings are proposed and have been carefully sited to ensure suitable separation distances between properties and an acceptable level of residential amenity will be achieved.

‘A total of seven housetypes are proposed. This will ensure that a varied streetscene is achieved and avoid uniformity.’

There are two proposed access points off Main Street.

Northumberland County Council, as Lead Local Flood Authority, has objected due to the lack of a drainage strategy.