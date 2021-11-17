Council seeks to release funds earmarked for Seahouses cemetery extension

The South Lane cemetery, North Sunderland.

However, as the trend towards cremation increases and the purchase of burial plots decreases, it is estimated that the current land available for burials would last until approximately 2119 before any additional land would be needed.

Therefore, the parish council is looking at releasing some of the funds previously set aside for the purchase of land to enable development of a quiet seating area within the South Lane cemetery.

The council invites any parishioner who disagrees with the release of these funds and has supporting documentation to show that the release of funds would not be legal, should contact the parish clerk via email [email protected]

Should no evidence be provided within two months, then the parish council will continue to release the funds for development of the existing cemetery without further recourse.

Meanwhile, the results of a parish survey have been published. Around 1000 surveys were distributed but only 39 returned which the council admits was ‘disappointing’.

It revealed that the largest number of complaints were about parking and these will be taken up with Northumberland County Council to find out what, if anything, can be done.

The joint second biggest issue of complaint was rubbish bins and speeding.

The former first school site raised six responses, and it is an area the parish council has looked at with a view to requesting a community asset transfer. It was noted that this site could potentially be developed for affordable housing.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come.