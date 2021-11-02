The COP World Leaders Summit ‘Action on Forests and Land Use’ event brought together both political commitment and financial backing, to make the pledge.

Over 100 leaders – representing over 86% of the planet’s forests – made commitments to halt deforestation, speed up efforts to restore forests, promote sustainable agriculture to support rural communities and promote sustainable development which will promote more sustainable consumption.

The pledge is supported by financial packages from 12 countries, including the UK, as well as from private sector and philanthropic donors.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan planting trees at Doddington Forest (pre-Covid) alongside former MEP Paul Brannen and Andy Howard, project manager at Doddington Forest.

Ms Trevelyan, whose work for COP is with those countries and communities most vulnerable to climate shocks, said: “Those of us who live in rural communities know how important good land stewardship is.

"Not only are forests capable of being really effective carbon sinks, they provide vital habitats for wildlife, and in many cases can be a source of livelihood for communities.

"Protecting nature also protects local communities from climate impacts.

"The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, committing to halt and reverse forest loss by 2030 will protect the world's most vulnerable communities and habitats and keep 1.5 alive.

“This is of course in addition to the UK Government’s commitments to tree planting here at home, and I very much look forward to the imminent official launch of the Great Northumberland Forest.

"I am very proud Northumberland is at the forefront of our country’s commitment to create a more diverse natural environment for future generations.”

