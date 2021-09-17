Bamburgh overflow car park proves need for additional capacity, argues council

A temporary overflow car park at the Glebe Field, belonging to Bamburgh Castle Estates, was busy for much of this summer.

"If we hadn’t had it for July and August we would have been in a complete and utter mess,” said Cllr Barbara Brook, chairman of Bamburgh Parish Council.

“It seemed to work well so it’s been positive and I hope that next year we will be able to have some sort of overflow parking because we obviously need it.

The Glebe Field in Bamburgh has been used as a temporary overflow car park.

"Hopefully it won’t be quite as busy as this year but I think we will still be very busy.”

It was acknowledged that improved signage would be required if it was to be made permanent.

Concerns were also raised by a local resident about the levels of dust.

“I am sure if it was to be made more permanent that these factors would be considered,” said Cllr Brook.

Earlier this year it was revealed that Bamburgh Castle Estates is investigating the possibility of converting The Moor Field, up The Wynding on the approach to the golf club, into seasonal parking.

Meanwhile, the parish council is looking into the provision of extra litter bins.

“Litter during the summer months has increased and complaints have been received,” said Cllr Brook.

Temporary wheeliebins were provided this summer by Northumberland County Council but with limited success.

“Unfortunately not everyone realised what they were for,” said Cllr Brook.

The parish council is considering purchasing bird-proof bins costing £650. An appeal has been issued to local businesses for sponsorship.