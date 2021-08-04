Procurement will open in November for an estimated £24-£40m contract to connect an estimated 26,600 non-commercial properties to gigabit-capable broadband, with work projected to start in October 2022.

Berwick MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: “Campaigning for better broadband connections for our rural and harder to reach communities in Northumberland has been one of my key priorities since I was first elected in 2015. It is so vital to education, businesses and families.

"The pandemic has heightened that need, as more of us are able to work from home. I am thrilled that ministers are listening to me and my Northumberland colleagues, and that Northumberland will be in the first tranche of this exciting new project.

Northumberland has been chosen as one of the first areas to benefit from the Government's 'Project Gigabit'.

“Upgrading Northumberland’s digital infrastructure to enable us to connect to world-class broadband and 4G mobile connectivity is opening up infinite possibilities for our society and regional economy.”

Up to 510,000 homes and businesses in selected areas will benefit and will see their speeds rise to more than 1,000 megabits per second.

Ms Trevelyan reminds residents they can take advantage of the Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme, which is being relaunched with up to £210 million to give people in eligible rural areas immediate financial help to get gigabit speeds.

The new vouchers, worth up to £1,500 for residents and up to £3,500 for businesses, mean rural areas will not have to wait for supplier contracts under Project Gigabit to reach them.