The MP, who as well as being Energy Minister is the COP Champion for Adaptation and Resilience, has been representing the UK in negotiations with other nations in the lead up to COP, being held in Glasgow in November.

Her primary focus is ensuring developing nations, which often bear the brunt of climate shocks, are able to build resilience and adapt the ways in which they live, farm and do business to ensure they are protected in the future.

Ms Trevelyan said: “A lot of my work for COP has been focused on working with countries across the world, but it is important to remember how we can all make changes to protect our environment.

The Berwick MP at Longridge Towers.

"I have been so impressed by how much understanding our children and young people have of the importance of protecting our environment and the wildlife it supports.

"My local focus in the lead up to COP is to get out to as many schools in my constituency as possible, hearing from the pupils, sharing ideas and supporting the work teachers are doing to foster community action on climate change.

“I contacted every school in my constituency offering a visit to talk about COP and the importance of conserving and protecting our planet, and I am delighted so many took me up on the offer.

"It was wonderful to visit Longridge, Belford Primary and Barndale House Schools on the first step of my tour. The pupils have been so passionate and engaging and are a real credit to their teachers, families and communities.”

Anne-Marie Trevelyan with Barndale House headteacher Mark Phillips and the Gruffalo.

Enjoy our headlines with fewer distractions and sign up to a digital subscription today - fewer ads, faster load times and all of the stories you need. Your support for our journalism means we can continue supporting our communities for generations to come. Click ‘Subscribe’ in the menu to find out more and sign up.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan talking to pupils at Belford Primary School.