Plans to redevelop former Wooler bank are welcomed
Wooler councillors have welcomed plans to redevelop the former Barclays Bank building but voiced concern at the absence of dedicated parking.
The Glendale Gateway Trust has bought the Grade II listed building and lodged an application to convert the two upper floors to affordable housing, while also trying to find a use for the ground floor.
While members of Wooler Parish Council said they were pleased at the prospect of the building being brought back into use, they have concerns about the impact on parking.
Coun Mark Napier said: It’s going to add to the parking problems on the High Street. We don’t want another Co-op scenario where there are flats and poor access.”
But Coun Kevan Curry said: “I would hate to see us making it more awkward. We have these concerns about the High Street falling to bits and I don’t want to put a stumbling block in the way.”
Externally, little change is proposed.
At the front it is proposed to install timber doors in the opening which previously housed the ATM machine; originally the main access to the bank.
A window opening is to be altered to access to the flats from the rear of the building. The rear access will lead out onto Bultler Court.
Purchase and development costs for the project are in the region of £320,000 and the Glendale Gateway Trust has already successfully raised £150,000 towards this sum. It has launched a Community Bond Scheme to try and raise the remainder.