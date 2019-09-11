Plans for HMO in Hartlepool street rejected by councillors
Plans for a new seven-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) for young professionals and students have been turned down by councillors.
Proposals went before Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee for the change of use to a property in Grange Road in the town into the HMO.
HMOs refer to properties such as a house split into separate bedsits, a shared house/flat or a hostel.
The plans, from Forso LTD, also included the installation of replacement windows and replacement roof work.
Council planning officers had recommended the plans were rejected stating while the change of use to a large HMO was acceptable, they had problems with the replacement roof and proposed uPVC windows in the Grange Conservation Area.
Councillors on the committee ultimately voted in favour of the recommendation, rejecting the plans.
Lindsay Walker, on behalf of the planning agent, told the committee the site would hope to house students or young professionals and would benefit the area.
She said: “The property has been empty for about 18 months and prior to that required serious renovation works.
“With the extensive renovation works to be undertaken I would say my client would be positively enhancing the property.
“We have no intention to change things that are not broken, however, the roof and windows are all beyond repairs.
“They will be working closely with officers to ensure all requirements are met, however this property has a lot to be done to it.”
Plans stated the five bedroom house would be renovated and transformed in to a seven bedroom HMO, including six en-suite rooms.
Daniel James, council planning team leader, had earlier laid out the reasons why the proposal was recommended for rejection.
He said: “The proposed change of use to a large house in multiple occupation is acceptable in principle.
“However, t is considered that the identified harm to the conservation area as a result of the workand the proposed replacement windows would warrant refusal of the application.”