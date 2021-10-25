Work on mobile network could affect TV signals in Berwick

Upgrades to the Berwick mobile phone network could cause TV signal issues. I

People who watch TV via Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView are likely to be affected, and problems could include intermittent sound, blocky images (pixelation) or loss of signal.

Free support is available from Restore TV, whose role is to ensure people can continue to enjoy free-to-view TV when mobile networks are improved in their area.

It provides help to anyone experiencing interference to TV services caused by mobile signals and offers additional support for people 75 and over, registered blind or partially sighted or receive any of the following benefits: personal independence payments (PIPs); attendance allowance; constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company. Restore TV exists to ensure we all can continue to access free to view TV as mobile services are improved across the country.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue.”

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected. However, viewers with these services, who also watch free to view TV through an aerial, can receive assistance.