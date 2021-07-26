Woman found dead on beach front in Berwick at weekend

News from Northumbria Police.

There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “Shortly after 9.45am yesterday (Sunday), we received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on the beach front at Berwick-upon-Tweed

“Officers attended and found a woman who was sadly deceased. Formal identification has yet to take place.

“At this stage, police are not treating the death as suspicious. There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”