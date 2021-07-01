Wilson’s Tales to return home

Iain Petrie and Eilidh Campbell.

Forming part of The Radio Rooms’ A Journey Through Genres programme, The Wilson’s Tales Project will present an evening of music and drama inspired by some of the hundreds of stories that were published in the 1830s.

Joe Lang and Jackie Kaines Lang will give a light-hearted retelling of ‘Grizel Cochrane: a Tale of Tweedmouth Muir’, complete with a touch of Covid-secure audience participation.

Musicians Eilidh Campbell, Iain Petrie and Carol Whinnom (Iain and Eilidh are pictured) will perform traditional and new songs and ballads inspired by the tales and their setting in the Borders.

“It is wonderful to bring Mackay’s tales back to his home in Tweedmouth,” said Andrew Ayre of The Wilson’s Tales Project.

“He is buried in Tweedmouth Parish Churchyard, which is very near to The Radio Rooms, so he’d almost be able to hear what we’ll be doing tomorrow evening. I wonder what he’d make of the venue’s name, though, as the radio wasn’t invented for almost a century after he wrote the stories.”

Supported by the Arts Council Grassroots Live Music fund, A Journey Through Genres is a series of events showcasing different musical genres and featuring local performers.