Walrus moves on after brief visit to Northumberland harbour

The walrus resting at Seahouses harbour on Sunday. Picture: Jake Bates

The juvenile female was spotted in Seahouses harbour around 9am on Sunday.

Experts believe it could be Freya, a walrus which recently spent a few days relaxing on a Dutch submarine.

Andy Sisson from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), said: "We went down at first light this morning (Monday) but there’s no sign of her.

"We’ve asked some of the tour boats to check around the Farne Islands to see if she’s headed over there but at the moment it looks like she’s moved on.”

The rare visitor attracted a steady stream of spectators on Sunday.

BDMLR team members were there to ensure members of the public did not venture too close.

Walrus normally live in the Arctic Ocean. They migrate with moving ice floes but rarely venture far from the coast as they feed in shallow waters on molluscs and other invertebrates.

