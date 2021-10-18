Walkers make COP26 call

Participants meet in Berwick for the start of the walk to Eyemouth.

They said that they wanted to emphasise the need for decisive, sustainable action plans to be agreed at the upcoming 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow.

Other pilgrimage walks are converging on Glasgow, but the Climate Action Berwick and Borders group did the walk to Eyemouth as it is also focusing on local sustainable policies to reduce pollution in the town – such as promoting cycling and walking, and ensuring homes are insulated, beaches are clean and plastic use is reduced.

A spokesman for the group said: “There is an opportunity to plant an extra tree in your garden through a Northumberland County Council initiative, or join us us in more ambitious plans.