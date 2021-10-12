Veterans’ Three Peaks Challenge for good cause

The group of veterans from Berwick and Berwickshire for the charity Three Peaks Challenge.

Andrew Duffy and Benjamin Gregory will attempt to climb the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales within 48 hours. Providing support will be Phil Johnson, Dougal Douglas and Rob Reay.

Phil, who served in the SAS, is also a qualified mountain leader and took several expeditions to the French Alps. Dougal was a warrant officer in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, Andrew was in the King's Own Scottish Borderers, Rob served in the Army Air Corps and Royal Marines and Benjamin was in the Royal Marines.

Their Three Peaks Challenge – climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland (1,345m), Snowdon in Wales (1,085m) and Scafell Pike in England (978m) – will raise money for Horse Time.

Its programmes include Horses for Forces, which is primarily designed to help veterans and first responders.

This has demonstrated significant reductions in the symptoms of PTSD, depression and anxiety helping those affected to better deal with day-to-day life.

The group will travel on Friday to start the challenge on Saturday morning. Phil, who is battling back from injury, said he hopes to have recovered enough to do the Snowdon climb.

He added: “Andrew had mentioned climbing Ben Nevis in aid of a charity, but I said why not make it a bigger challenge by doing the national Three Peaks and he agreed. Dougal, Rob and Benjamin then came on board.

“It will be hard work, especially for Andrew and Benjamin, but we’re all looking forward to it and hopefully we will raise a decent total for Horse Time.

“It is in urgent need of funds and we want it to be able to help many more people, including veterans through Horses for Forces.”

People can make a donation through the group’s online fundraising page – www.totalgiving.co.uk/mypage/thethreepeakschallenge