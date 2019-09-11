Top tour comes to Berwick
Thousands of people turned out in Berwick on Monday morning to celebrate the Tour of Britain’s third stage starting in the town.
People of all ages cheered the riders on Marygate and Bridge Street, and lined the route out of town through Tweedmouth.
The peloton was led out of Berwick by an ‘advanced guard’ of mainly youngsters.
Activities included a street market at Berwick Quayside, an exercise bike challenge, a make-your-own-smoothie bike, vintage bike display, bike repair skills test, a flotilla of bikes on the Tweed and a large screen TV that let visitors see the entire stage in comfort.
The community activities celebrating the visit of some of the world’s best cyclists were organised by a partnership of traders, cycling clubs, community organisations and the town council.
Berwick Mayor Anne Forbes said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the partners who made Monday possible.
“It was a unique opportunity for Berwick to show itself off as a stage for world class events, and the people of Berwick pulled it off in grand style.
“So many people did so much to show the town at its best.”
Town Clerk Gareth Davies paid tribute to the diversity of the organisations that supported the event and the ‘fantastic’ Berwick Wheelers was among those praised.
The ITV highlights show began with drone footage supplied by local business Sky Vantage Productions.
Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “Berwick was buzzing with people to give the cyclists a fantastic send-off.
“The town was looking great – over 50 businesses had dressed their windows, some empty shops had cycling material on display and bikes painted in the Northumberland colours had been placed around the town.
“Berwick really pulled together to show how we can put on a great event. A true collaborative effort, with voluntary groups working with the local businesses and the local authorities.
“I hope we have established a working model that can be used for many events in the future."
See Pages 4 and 5 for further coverage.