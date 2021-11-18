Tim set to finish his epic walk in Berwickshire

Tim Williams.

Tim Williams started his epic journey in May from Cumbria with the aim of walking around the entire English coastline to fulfil a bucket list dream of discovering every nook and cranny of England's edges.

He is fundraising for Grief Encounter, a charity that has telephone helplines bereaved children struggling with losing their parents or family members can call to get professional help, and he is almost at his £7,000 target.

In addition, he is litter picking on beaches to make a plea against plastic pollution of our coastal seas.

Tim, from Esh in County Durham, said: “I’ve got used to carrying 16kg (35lbs) on my back and walking an average of 16 to 18 miles a day in all weathers.

“We lost our dad when I was 12 and my brother Mickey was 10 years old, and we found him in bed. My two older sisters and mum were not at home that night.

“The generosity of people through the money donated to me so far has given professional counselling help to 235 bereaved children. And data from my one beach cleaning per county I walk through will help the Marine Conservation Society.

He was set to reach Seahouses and Bamburgh yesterday (Wednesday) and today’s schedule is getting to Berwick before the finishing point by Lamberton, Berwickshire, on the Scottish border.