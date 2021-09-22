Throne helping to fire imaginations

The Fairy Throne raffle prize has been donated to Scremerston First School for the enjoyment of all the children. Picture by Rosalind Dryden.

The lucky winner of the Fairy Throne in the raffle kindly donated it to Scremerston First School, so the children could enjoy it.

Headteacher Sarah Smith said: “The school has been working hard to develop our outside space into an exciting place where the children can learn and exercise their imaginations.

"This magical seat will help enormously in this enterprise.

“The children have really enjoyed the contribution the Scremerston fairies have made to the community and the school finds as many reasons as it can to take the children to investigate the fairy wood – and now there is this fabulous contribution from the fairies right on the school site.

“A huge thank you to all involved – both magical and human.”

The Summer Fete included craft stalls, children’s rides and games, as well as a tombola and raffle.