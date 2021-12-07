Survival themed novel included on award shortlist

Jessie Greengrass. Picture by Sophie Davidson.

This year’s Costa Book Awards attracted 934 entries and the winners of the five categories will each receive £5,000.

The High House by Jessie Greengrass, who grew up in the south of England, is one of four finalists in the 2021 Costa Novel Award category.

The book is centred around a modern-day Noah’s Ark in a world devastated by climate change. Caro and her younger half-brother, Pauly, go there after her father and scientist stepmother, who created this refuge, fall victim to a faraway climate disaster.

The description of the novel by publisher Swift Press is as follows: ‘Perched on a hill above a village by the sea, The High House has a mill, a vegetable garden and a barn full of supplies.

‘Caro and Pauly arrive there one day to find it cared for by Grandy and his granddaughter, Sally. Not quite a family, they learn to live together, and care for one another.

‘But there are limits even to what the ailing Grandy knows about how to survive, and, if the storm comes, it might not be enough.’

In 2018, Jessie moved to Berwick with her partner and two small children.

She said: “The novel goes into what pushes people to keep going with their everyday lives when they live in a world where things are changing very quickly.

“We really love living in Berwick – the people here have been very welcoming and kind to us since we moved to the town.

“I’ve always wanted to live by the sea and my local environment does make it into what I’m writing about so in The High House, there are elements of Berwick as well as elements of the summer holidays I had at my grandparents’ on the Suffolk coast.

“It’s really lovely to be on the Costa shortlist and it’s nice to know that a group of people (the judges) enjoyed reading my novel.

“Hopefully, it will lead to more people reading the book.”

The category winners will be announced on Janaury 4. The overall winner of the 2021 Costa Book of the Year will receive £30,000 and be announced at a ceremony on February 1.