Summer Fete raises impressive total for Christmas lights display

Some of the Summer Fete organisers with members of the Berwick Civic Party. From left, Mayoress Jo Bowlas, David Belcher, Aldo Gaeta, Sheriff’s Lady Susan Hughes, The Sheriff of Berwick, Canon Alan Hughes, Christine Greenall with Eliza Greenall and Mayor of Berwick Coun Alan Bowlas, centre. Picture by Josiah Greenall.

The event included craft stalls, children’s rides and games, as well as a tombola and raffle. Those in attendance included the Berwick Civic Party.

A total of £2,350 was raised on the day for the Scremerston Christmas Lights 2021 display.

Anyone wishing to make a donation after the event that could not make it along can email the group’s treasurer Aldo Gaeta – [email protected]

Face painting was among the attractions that proved very popular. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.

Advertiser readers can also add to the fund via the Tesco charity token drop until September 30.

The organisers said: “With thanks to Rutherfords2 for supplying bar facilities for the Fete, East Ancroft Farm for bales of hay, everyone who has donated prizes for the raffle, our trade stalls, Matthew Leiper for his roundabout, Forte Bros for ice-cream, crepes and donuts, and the wonderful team of volunteers for giving their time and energy.”

There was plenty of interest at the stalls on the day. Picture by Canon Alan Hughes.