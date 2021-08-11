Summer Fete raises impressive total for Christmas lights display
Families flocked to Restoration Green in Scremerston on Sunday as the Summer Fete was a big success.
The event included craft stalls, children’s rides and games, as well as a tombola and raffle. Those in attendance included the Berwick Civic Party.
A total of £2,350 was raised on the day for the Scremerston Christmas Lights 2021 display.
Anyone wishing to make a donation after the event that could not make it along can email the group’s treasurer Aldo Gaeta – [email protected]
Advertiser readers can also add to the fund via the Tesco charity token drop until September 30.
The organisers said: “With thanks to Rutherfords2 for supplying bar facilities for the Fete, East Ancroft Farm for bales of hay, everyone who has donated prizes for the raffle, our trade stalls, Matthew Leiper for his roundabout, Forte Bros for ice-cream, crepes and donuts, and the wonderful team of volunteers for giving their time and energy.”